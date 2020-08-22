Study: Finding shark DNA can detect presence

(CNN) — A new study has been able to identify the presence of blacktip sharks in the waters off Florida.

The detection is done through EDNA detection in water samples.

Two liters of seawater, or about half a gallon. That is all that is needed to detect the presence of sharks in the ocean.

The water samples contained more blacktip EDNA in the spring and summer months, which is when the species uses the waters as a nursery.

There was less EDNA in the fall, that is when they leave the area.

However the current technique is not sensitive enough to provide an accurate population count.

