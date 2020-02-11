Study: Coffee can be good for your bones

(NEWS10) — Your morning cup of Joe could be doing much more than giving you a caffeine jolt, it could be making your bones stronger.

A new study looked at the relationship between coffee and bone density. The results found that out of the 564 studied, those who habitually drank coffee had higher bone mass density than non-coffee drinkers.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say while there have been conflicting studies when it comes to bone health, it should not bee too much of a concern for regular coffee drinkers.

Complete results of the study can be found in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.