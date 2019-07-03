Study: Cockroaches becoming almost impossible to kill

NEW YORK (WTEN) – Researchers at Purdue University now finding that cockroaches are becoming almost impossible to kill.

The German Cockroach is one of the most common species of insect in the world, and according to a new study, they’re developing stronger resistance to insecticides.

Researchers applied various insecticides on three cockroach colonies over the course of a six month period, later finding that most of the cockroaches not only developed a resistance to the insecticide they were exposed to, but also picked up resistances to other insecticides.

The super-immune insects can even pass their newly developed resistance on to their offspring.

To read the full study published in the journal Scientific Reports, click here: http:// https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-44296-y?_ga=2.74381522.1570996226.1561721325-329974176.1561721325#Abs1