Study: children with Kawasaki-like symptoms had inflammation syndrome related to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Some children diagnosed with the coronavirus who showed symptoms commonly seen with Kawasaki’s disease in New York had underlying heart conditions. However, none of them had Kawasaki disease, they were suffering from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19, according to a newly released study.

Out of 191 cases that were submitted, 99 children under the age of 21 were chosen for the study that was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The New York State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and the University at Albany School of Public Health collaborated for the study.

“This landmark study links COVID-19 and MIS-C and will help healthcare professionals throughout the country diagnose this condition in their patients,” said Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, Dr. Howard Zucker. “From the very beginning, New York State has led the nation on investigations into MIS-C, and I commend our team of public health scientists for their excellent work expanding our knowledge and understanding of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

“This investigation into a new and serious condition among children with COVID-19 is a true model of state, federal, and academic collaboration in the midst of a public health emergency. Each team brought invaluable and complementary expertise to the table to rapidly-produce findings that will benefit other communities confronting this disease” said Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University at Albany School of Public Health, Dr. Eli Rosenberg.

All the children that were followed in the study 36% had underlying health conditions- obesity was the most common. Similar to nationwide statistics, higher percentages of Black and Hispanic children/adolescence combined among the study group were found, 76%.

Researchers also concluded a study of MIS-C among adults with COVID-19 is warranted.

