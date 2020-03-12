Study: Biking to work is a dangerous option

A man rides his bicycle past the closed Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Overnight, Wuhan authorities announced that the airport and train stations would be closed, and all public transportation suspended by 10 a.m. Friday. Unless they had a special reason, the government said, residents should not leave Wuhan, the sprawling central Chinese city of 11 million that’s the epicenter of an epidemic that has infected nearly 600 people. (Chinatopix via AP)

(CNN) — Cycling to work can lead to better fitness and health, but it is still one of the riskier ways to commute.

A new study indicates bicyclists have a 45 percent greater risk of being injured in transit compared to other commuters.

The study from the BMJ Journal also reports the longer the commute cyclists had, the greater the risk of injury.

In an editorial, one Harvard researcher says it shows there’s an urgent need to improve safety for cyclists.

However, the news was not all bad for those who bike to and from work.

On the positive side, cyclists showed a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease like heart attacks and stroke

They also had a lower risk of first cancer diagnosis and lower risk of death overall.