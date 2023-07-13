ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Curious about what types of cosmetic surgeries are gaining traction in New York? Research conducted by medical experts at Med.ro indicates that New Yorkers are highly interested in Brazilian butt lifts.

What is a Brazilian butt lift? In simple terms, a Brazilian butt lift, also known as a BBL, is a procedure where doctors remove fat from areas of the body like the belly using liposuction and transfer it to your buttocks. This supposedly enhances the shape of the patient’s body.

The research shows that Brazilian butt lifts averaged over 15,000 monthly Google searches. The number of searches almost doubles the tummy tuck, which is the second most searched cosmetic surgery.

Rank Cosmetic Surgery Average Monthly Search Volume 1 Brazilian butt lift 15,687 2 Tummy Tuck 8,227 3 Hair Transplant 4,846 4 Liposuction 4,463 5 Nose Job 1,138 Data compiled by medical experts at Med.ro

Other top cosmetic surgery searches include hair transplants, liposuction, and nose jobs. Data also indicates that the Brazilian butt lift is the most searched cosmetic surgery in all 50 states.