ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, state elected officials, and college students with disabilities rallied at the state Capitol to urge increased state funding for higher education disability services. Lawmakers have also introduced a resolution memorializing February 10th, as Students with Disabilities Advocacy Day in the State of New York.

Students with disabilities are advocating for their budget priorities, who attend State Universities, City Universities, and private colleges. They are asking for:

An additional $13.09 million in addition to state funding above 2021-2022 levels, for a total of $15.09 million. Enhancing services for postsecondary success of students with disabilities.

An additional $706,000 in state funds to increase the Readers Aid Program funding from the current $294,000 annual level to $1 million. To enable the program to provide grants ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 to approximately 400 students per year.



Assemblymember Harvey Epstein serves as a member of the Assembly Committee on higher education, and the assembly’s task force on people with disabilities. Further support of the State Education Department’s enhancement of the budget proposal comes from The New York State Coalition for Higher Education and Disability, a statewide coalition of students, service providers, and several advocacies that was formed in 2018.

“There are nearly 80,000 students all across New York that are relying on us to do the right thing by supporting them as they strive to better themselves through a college education,’ said Assemblymember Epstein. “We have built a winning coalition of students, education leaders, and 139 state legislators who want to see these students succeed. Let’s step up for students and make New York a leader in providing equity in higher education.”