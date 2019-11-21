Students protest the suspension of their principal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Hundreds of students at a High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, left class Tuesday morning to protest the suspension of the school’s principal.

School district officials told News10 ABC’S sister staion, ABC4, the school’s principal, Ford White, was placed on administrative leave on November 15th.

They would not confirm why, but rumors circulating on social media say that White took two students home who appeared to be drunk on campus- instead of calling police.

ABC4 News spoke to the two students involved. They say they’re sorry for what they’ve done, but due to their age we were unable to interview them on camera.

Students say the walkout was planned to support Principal White.