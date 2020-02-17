Interactive Radar

Students prepare for 2nd Annual Empire State Youth Dance Ensemble

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From the studio to the stage, modern and contemporary dancers from across the Capital Region prepare for a night of elegance.

On February 29, the 2nd annual Empire State Youth Dance Ensemble is set to take place at the Spa Little Theater. Students involved in the Nacre Dance Group will perform classic choreographed pieces dating back to the early 1900s while highlighting aspects of modern dance.

NEWS10’s Ben Ryan got a chance to see what it’s all about in the video above.

