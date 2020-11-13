Students perform virtual tribute for veterans

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we honor our veterans throughout the week, Brown School in Schenectady is hosting their annual veterans day celebrations in a unique way this year – by going virtual.

Coming up with a creative composition called “sounds of freedom,” music educator, Hannah Dick said students have been working on a video that includes patriotic songs, interviews with military service members and even their own poetry and harmonies lyrics and songs.

It includes every grade level at Brown School with sign language, flag waving and COVID-19 safe instruments.

The Veterans Day celebration is important to the school, so they had to plan around the on-going pandemic and follow protocols. While it was a challenge, Dick said it helped these students grow and connect more, even though it was virtual. To them, the show had to go on.

“They can send it to all their family members and friends who are veterans or in the military,” Dick said. “We can pass it along and hopefully, even though it’s not an ideal situation, to have all these covid regulations, it actually pushes us to have a broader impact and that’s a positive thing.”

Students involved, much like 8th grader Katherine McGiver, said it was great experience stepping outside of the box and coming up with something different.