Students need water during the day

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As the school year nears parents have concerns over their child’s needs during the school day. One concern is water. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), access to drinking water for school-age kids is a must. The Healthy, Hungry-Free Kids ACT of 2010 requires schools participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to provide free water to students during mealtime at the location they’re served.

What this means is when a student is having their provided meal in the cafeteria or in their classroom, a water source must be provided.

According to the CDC, drinking water gives students a healthy substitute for sugar-sweetened drinks like sodas and juices. The CDC also says good hydration may improve the student’s cognitive functions.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, many schools that have not upgraded to the filtered water bottle fill stations have had to come up with new ways to make sure they get the water they need during the day.

Students are asked to bring in their own water at the Shenendehowa School District, but if they can’t, the schools will have a supply of water on hand.

At other school districts like Coxsackie-Athens Central School District, the water to the old-style drinking fountains is turned off. The newer water bottle filter stations will be used exclusively and cleaned numerous times during the school day according to District Superintendent Randel Squier.

Students are encouraged to bring in their own water bottles but Superintendent Squier said in a phone interview the schools will have water bottles if students need them.

The same is true for the Hudson City School District, where Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maria Suttermeir said students are encouraged to bring in water bottles to be filled at the stations. No students will be allowed to use the old-style water fountains.

If you have further concerns or question, you can reach out to your own school district about how they will handle water for there students.

