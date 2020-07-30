Students living in College Suites at Hudson Valley have until July 31st at noon to move or will be charged

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- NEWS10 learned last Friday that all current tenants at College Suites near Hudson Valley Community College were being asked to vacate the property by the end of July with less than 10 days notice. Many tenants are now scrambling to find a place to live.

“I was feeling extremely stressed out just because I had such short notice,” said tenant, Sydney Weinstein.

Weinstein is a student at Hudson Valley Community College. She was able to secure one of the last spots at a complex in downtown Troy. However other tenants say finding a new place on such short notice has been difficult.

Last week all tenants received an email with a lease renewal cancelation notice. It stated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, circumstances are keeping them from offering individual leases. They have until noon on July 31st to get out or they will be charged. Even if they had decided to extend their lease, all lease terms end on July 31 for all current residents.

“As tenants we will be charged 50 dollars an hour after noon on Friday. It is crazy and I can definitely not afford that,” said she.

For the past couple of days, News10 has been trying to speak with someone from College Suites parent company, United Plus Property Management.

We asked them three questions.

How are they legally getting around that 30 day notice to tenants to vacate?

What circumstances has COVID-19 created that has prompted this move?

What about the tenants who signed a lease extension back in February?

When we arrived at United Plus Property Management in Troy, the door was locked. We did see someone duck behind a desk. A secretary confirmed to News10 over the phone that their Marketing Specialist Greg Eves did receive our calls and voicemails. However, he still hasn’t called us back.

College Suites and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy confirmed it is moving toward a one-year agreement with a housing complex in the city that was previously available to anyone.

RPI currently leases property from College Suites at City Station in Troy, which includes City Station West and City Station South. Similar to these properties, College Suites at Hudson Valley will be operated as part of the Rensselaer Residential Commons.

But College Suites says COVID-19 is the reason why the leases aren’t being renewed. However Weinstein says she isn’t buying that.

“I wouldn’t have renewed in February if I knew they were just going to sell us out to RPI. I was really bummed out because we did like staying here and that’s why we signed in February. But it’s not fair to just to get kicked out,” said she.

News10 also reached to RPI about students being forced out.

Rensselaer will be proceeding with a one-year lease agreement with College Suites at Hudson Valley. The Institute currently leases property from College Suites at City Station in Troy, which includes City Station West and City Station South. Similar to these properties, College Suites at Hudson Valley will be operated as part of the Rensselaer Residential Commons. More information about the Rensselaer Residential Commons can be found here: https://sll.rpi.edu/residential-commons

