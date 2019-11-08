Students honoring veterans at the Brown School in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Brown School in Schenectady celebrated Veterans’s day by having a special assembly honoring veterans from the Capital Region.

Local veterans were invited to the school where the students put on a concert for them— singing patriotic songs and sharing what they learned about Veterans Day with audience. Each branch of the military was honored.

The kids also made handwritten cards, thanking the veterans for their service. They even raised money for different organizations, such as Pets for Patriots and The Veterans Pet Support Project.