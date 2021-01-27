Students plan 44th Annual South High Marathon Dance: Asking for public’s input

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite the current COVID-19 restrictions, the show must go on! The 44th annual South High Marathon Dance will still be held this year, but possibly virtual.

During the previous years, the annual South High Marathon Dance, also known as SHMD, normally takes place inside the gym at the high school…but with socially distance protocols, it simply can’t happen the way it usually does. Students and faculty still want to hold an event to help the local charities and organizations.

“We can still run the dance virtually in the sense of raising funds, finding out where the need is in our community and continue that operation seamlessly,” says Tom Myott, South Glens Falls teacher and advisor for SHMD.

The event usually falls on the first weekend in March but this year the event will be held on the first weekend of May. Now, students have more time to prepare how the event will be held. “There has been many ideas thrown around, separating all the different schools, doing it outside, splitting it between the two gyms in our school. There’s a lot of ideas, but we basically need to wait and see what the numbers are and which one would work out the best,” says Junior and SHMD Board Chair Rosa Lee Ray.

Under the current COVID-19 circumstances, what can be done to make this year’s event just as fun as the previous years? The students are asking for the community’s input.

“Right now, we have a Thoughtexchange sent out to our local community. It’s also on the shmd.org website. Anyone can contribute to it…” says Myott. SHMD Board Chair Jack Van Eie says the board appreciates all the feedback. “We currently have a Google Classroom that everyone’s trying to join in. People have ideas and themes on a Google Doc. We have a number of recipient nominees,” he says.

Last year’s South High Dance Marathon was unforgettable because it was one of the last big gatherings before COVID cases were on the rise in our region. Students say this year will be just as memorable and meaningful! “It defines the word unity…I think all in one day. We’re all together, there’s no drama, there’s nothing to it. There’s no hard feelings. We are there for the sole purpose that we all want to feel well and be good and help each other. That’s it,” says Joseph Johnson, Senior and SHDM Board Chair.