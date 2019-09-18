Students, Faculty memorialize Brother Ed

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of students, faculty gathered at Siena College for a memorial service celebrating the life of late president Brother Ed Coughlin Tuesday afternoon.

Coughlin died on July 30th after suffering a catastrophic stroke during a scheduled heart surgery.

Siena College canceled late afternoon classes Tuesday to allow students and staff to attend the ceremony at the Alumni Recreation Center. Among the attendees were two of the school’s former presidents.

During the service, college officials announced the foundation of an endowment titled “Br. F. Edward Coughlin O.F.M. Endowment to Advance Franciscan Values.” It was founded by the Couglin family and their in-laws.

“I’m delighted to announce we’ve raised over one million dollars in support of the Brother Ed Coughlin Endowment,” John Murray Siena College Board of Trustees chairman said.

According to school officials the endowment will support the school’s mission and will ensure Brother Ed’s love for Siena’s Franciscan Tradition continues.