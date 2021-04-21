‘Student vaccine POD’ scheduled for Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has scheduled a “Student Pfizer vaccine POD” for Sunday April 25. The POD, which is aimed at students aged 16 and over, will take place at Schenectady High School.

Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt says the county has had limited access to the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one currently cleared for use on people aged 16 plus.

Pratt encourages those aged 18 or older to sign up for an appointment to get the Moderna vaccine at the SUNY Schenectady POD on Monday, April 26, instead.

“We are thankful to have received these doses, and our public health team is working with local school districts to administer them to high school students, since it is the only vaccine currently approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. If you are 18 years of age or older we encourage you to sign up for a Moderna vaccine appointment at our next scheduled SUNY Schenectady POD on Monday, April 26. Working together we can continue increasing our vaccination rate and make our community safer and healthier for our neighbors, friends, and families.” Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt

Parents must accompany students under the age of 18 to their appointment, and those being vaccinated are asked to bring ID.

Individuals who receive a vaccine at the POD will be signed up during their appointment for their second dose at Schenectady High School 21 days later.