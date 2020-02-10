Student researches rotten Rensselaer aroma

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Jr. / Sr. High School senior Noah Mujalli used his accelerated learning program to examine the stench of rotten eggs in town.

Given the leeway to direct his own course of study for a research project, Noah chose the health effects that smells coming from Dunn Mine & Landfill have on the lungs of children.

Specifically, Noah’s 30-page research paper evaluates the pulmonary health effects associated with hydrogen sulfide emitted from the landfill, which is on land directly beside school property.

A rotten egg smell is generally connected to sulfurous compounds traditionally called brimstone and associated with demons.

