Student loan payments to resume at the end of the month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — We are now halfway through the final month of the COVID-19 forbearance of millions of student loans across the country. Borrowers will resume payments at the end of the month and the lucky ones have been able to keep up with the zero-interest payments this year.

NEWS10’s sister station in Elmira spoke with one college graduate, Sarah Ashworth, on why it was important to her to continue payments.

“I decided when they did defer them, I was in a position where I was lucky enough to still have a full time job and my job didn’t change. Our compensation didn’t change so I decided to keep paying them and take advantage of the zero percent interest. Because honestly the interest rates are what really gets you with student loans,” says Ashworth.

With no extension finalized at this point, experts say it’s important to start preparing now.