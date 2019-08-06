Student files lawsuit against Union College alleging mishandling of rape complaint

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second student and her legal team are accusing Union College of mishandling a rape complaint.

The student says she was out drinking with her friends in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, she was too drunk and asked to go home. The alleged assailant led her back to her dorm room and raped her.

It also claims officials treated her unfairly as they investigated the incident.

It was later decided by the college that the alleged assailant did not violate college policy.

A similar complaint was filed by another student back in March.