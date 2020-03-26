Struggle between trying to ‘flatten the curve’ and tourism businesses trying to survive

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Communities that typically welcome tourists are now asking people to stay home in order to keep their own people safe from the coronavirus.

Warren and Essex Counties are requesting that property owners cease posting listings on sites like Airbnb to limit the spread of the virus in areas that have limited medical resources.

The entire situation appears to be causing a conflict between trying to “flattening the curve” and business owners struggling to survive.

Some resorts are offering deals for people seeking a retreat from COVID19.

NEWS10 ABC found a resort in Rhinebeck posting an offer on Instagram, soliciting reservations for those wishing to Shelter in Place away from New York City where they have the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases out any other any city in the country.

The Old Game Farm in Greene County is located on the grounds of the former Catskill Game Farm. They are offering “self isolation retreats”. Owner Cathy Ballone says they just purchased the property six months ago. But even with deep discounts for stays, she says they have not received many calls.

Communities that typically welcome tourism are now asking visitors seeking a nice place to escape from the virus, stay put.

In response to a sharp rise in short term rentals in the Adirondacks, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas is asking property owners to remove their listing from sites like Airbnb.

“We love our visitors up here but we don’t want to risk contaminating our population here in Warren County and overwhelming our local resources and medical resources.”

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin is also sounding the alarm, asking Governor Cuomo to request that anyone coming to his county from Westchester County and areas south, voluntarily quarantine for 14 days.

Matt Baumgartner owns June Farms in Rensselaer County’s West Sand Lake. He says even in the face of coronavirus, he is still renting out cabins on his property.



“I simply cannot afford to have no one come here.”

He says he’s deeply concerned about what all this could mean to businesses like his.



“Unless there’s some handout of free money to make up for lost sales, were are continuing with the Airbnbs. We closed events, we closed the bar and restaurant. We are doing these farm walks which are essentially free. So that’s the best I can do right now.

