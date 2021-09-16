SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, there is an active fire scene at 5 Washington Street in Schuylerville.
News10 will update when more information is released.
More from NEWS10
- 21% of children hospitalized with COVID require ICU care, study finds
- ‘It’s absolutely hard to watch’: A look inside a COVID ICU Unit
- Structure fire on Washington St. in Schuylerville, police confirm
- Barbie introduces 2 new dolls in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month
- Elton John postpones part of final world tour due to injury