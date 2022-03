WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department confirmed to NEWS10 there is a current structure fire in a 300 block area of 3rd Avenue. Watervliet Fire Department crews have responded and the scene is currently active.

The fire started near a multi-residential home at around 5:55 p.m. Police said at this time nobody has been found injured.

No further information is available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for further updates.