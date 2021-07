ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Friday's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maureen. She wants to know if she can make her kids exercise while watching tv.

I don't think there's anything wrong with at all, as long as we're not talking hours of treadmill walking. Kids do have a lot of energy, and unfortunately, with computers and other screens being such a big part of our lives, they often don't get the exercise they need. I think it's a cool way of letting him enjoy some TV and exercising at the same time.