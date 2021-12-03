Structure fire in West Glens Falls

WEST GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to West Glens Falls Fire Chief Jeff Dailey, on Friday, December 3 at around 6 a.m., West Glens Falls Fire responded to a reported structure fire at 28 Indiana Ave in West Glens Falls.















When Fire Officials arrived they noticed flames coming out of a bedroom window. The fire took about 45 minutes to get under control.

Multiple fire companies responding to a house fire on Indiana Ave in #Queensbury. Luckily no injuries. The fire is under investigation. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/KaAMTSEG5A — Jenn Seelig (@jennseeligtv) December 3, 2021

There are no injuries and the fire is still being investigated. Four Fire Companies responded to the scene and State Police and National Grid are still on scene.