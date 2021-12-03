Structure fire in West Glens Falls

News
Posted: / Updated:

WEST GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to West Glens Falls Fire Chief Jeff Dailey, on Friday, December 3 at around 6 a.m., West Glens Falls Fire responded to a reported structure fire at 28 Indiana Ave in West Glens Falls.

When Fire Officials arrived they noticed flames coming out of a bedroom window. The fire took about 45 minutes to get under control.

There are no injuries and the fire is still being investigated. Four Fire Companies responded to the scene and State Police and National Grid are still on scene. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19