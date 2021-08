ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 27, at 1:11 p.m., the Bethlehem Police department received a report of a structure fire at 26 Hackett Street, in Selkirk.

Multiple fire departments responded quickly extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious.

Investigators on the scene said the residence was unoccupied at the time, except for three cats that perished due to the fire.