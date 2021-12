RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to City of Rensselaer Fire Chief William Brooking, on Sunday, at about 1:40 p.m., the Broadway Fire Station responded to a report of a structure fire at 1204 3rd Street in Rensselear.

According to officials a man believed to be in his 50’s was found inside the home. Cheif Brooks said the man was taken to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated. No further information is available at this time, as the fire is still being investigated.