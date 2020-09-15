LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to an active structure fire in Lake George at 509 Canada Street early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say between 3:45 and 4 a.m., a call went out for heavy smoke coming from the rear of the Number One Pizza shop. The first unit to arrive was the Warren County Sheriff where a working structure fire was discovered, followed by the fire department.

The Lake George Fire Chief says it is believed to be an electrical fire that was accidental.

There were no reported injuries and the structure suffered some damage as a result.

