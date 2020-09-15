Structure fire in Lake George

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to an active structure fire in Lake George at 509 Canada Street early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say between 3:45 and 4 a.m., a call went out for heavy smoke coming from the rear of the Number One Pizza shop. The first unit to arrive was the Warren County Sheriff where a working structure fire was discovered, followed by the fire department.

The Lake George Fire Chief says it is believed to be an electrical fire that was accidental.

There were no reported injuries and the structure suffered some damage as a result.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga