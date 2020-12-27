Structure fire breaks out overnight in Pittsfield causing significant damage

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Fire officials say a blaze broke out overnight causing significant damage to two buildings located at 792 and 794 Tyler Street in Pittsfield.

The Pittsfield Fire Department says they responded to the above location for a report of a structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke from the front and roof of the building. While circling the property, fire was reportedly seen coming from a door on the side of the building.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly get the fire under control, however both addresses did end up sustaining significant damage due to fire, heat, smoke, and water. No casualties were reported.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

