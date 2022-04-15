CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wheeler Street in Canajoharie. Canajoharie fire was dispatched to the fire during the early morning of Friday, April 15, at around 12:03 a.m.

While in route, Chief Nestle requested an engine with manpower from the Fort Plain Fire Department. When Canajoharie’s Engine arrived at 12:07 a.m., they grabbed a hydrant and laid into the scene. Two 1 3/4 lines were initially deployed until enough manpower arrived to set up a ground deck gun. Tower one arrived and set up to assist in protecting the exposures and later was moved once the power was cut to put out the hot spots in the roof area.

Law enforcement handled evacuations and notifications to all homes surrounding the residence that was on fire. Fort Plain Fire arrived and established a secondary hydrant feed to Tower one.

Canajoharie’s tanker grabbed another hydrant to be utilized to assist in protecting the exposures. Rural Grove Fire Department was moved to our station and Montgomery County Cause and Origin team were requested.

The Fort Plain Fire Department, Rural Grove Fire Department, GAVAC, National Grid, Canajoharie Police, Montgomery County Sheriffs Department Road Patrol and 911 Dispatchers, Fort Plain Police, Montgomery County Fire Coordinators, and Montgomery County DPW all assisted.