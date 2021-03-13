Strong winds sweep through Capital Region causing extensive damage in some cases

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Strong winds swept through the Capital Region Friday night knocking down trees and leaving some without power causing extensive damage in some cases.

Saugerties police say they responded to the area of Hommelville Road just before 1 a.m. for reported wires down and trees across the road in the West Saugerties area of town. Unfortunately, the severe winds also caused a large tree to come down landing on top of two unoccupied vehicles, causing severe damage to both.

According to police, Central Hudson Crews and Fire personnel also responded as several trees that had come down knocking out powerlines in the area.