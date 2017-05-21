Strong Capital Region ties to Preakness winner, Cloud Computing

BALTIMORE (NEWS10) – Kentucky derby winner Always Dreaming tried to keep the Triple Crown Dream alive Saturday in the Preakness Stakes.

Larry Collmus had the call down the stretch:

“Classic Empire, here’s cloud computing going for the upset.  Classic Empire digs in, Cloud Computing draws alongside.  They come to the finish together. Noses apart. Cloud Computing has defeated Classic Empire in the Preakness!”

Many local connections from the Capital Region came together for this special moment on the track.

Cloud Computing is owned by Shaker High School graduate Bill Lawrence and trained by Mechanicville’s Chad Brown.

