Strides 4 STRIDE 5K raises $25,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – June 20 was Strides 4 STRIDE 5K to support recreation and sports programs for participants with disabilities. Thanks to donations from regional businesses and individual donors, STRIDE was able to raise over $25,000.

“We were unsure how this event would fare going into it for the first time post pandemic,” explains STRIDE Founder/CEO, Mary Ellen Whitney. “We were the first in-person event at Jennings Landing and the first running event for AREEP. Although attendance was much lower than typical, the Capital Region is a supportive community that rallies around the people we serve in the name of equality and inclusion. The $25,000 we raised is at the level of our pre-COVID numbers, and that is something special considering the large number of nonprofits that are economically struggling.. For STRIDE and our athletes, it will mean expansion and growth as we continue to add new classes at our adaptive fitness center in West Sand Lake.”

STRIDE is a nonprofit organization that gives adaptive sport and recreation opportunities for children with special needs. For more information about STRIDE go to their Facebook page.