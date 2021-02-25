STRIDE raises $44,000 for disabled athletes at 100K skiing event

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – STRIDE Adaptive Sports, an organization that says they level the playing field for youth and veterans with disabilities, announced on Wednesday that its biggest fundraising event of the year, the 100,000 Vertical Challenge Ski Race was a success.

STRIDE’s fundraising event took place on Monday and Tuesday. More than 50 participants completed 100,000 vertical feet of skiing and snowboarding at Jiminy Peak in Massachusetts and Ski Sundown in Connecticut. The marathon raised funds to help make sports and recreation accessible to everyone, regardless of their disability.

(STRIDE Adaptive Sports)

“STRIDE teaches our athletes to adapt to whatever life throws at them, and this past year with COVID has been challenging,” said Mary Ellen Whitney, STRIDE’s Founder and CEO. “This event has shown that not only are our athletes resilient, but so are our supporters.”

Several corporations and foundations added their support, along with the efforts of participants through peer to peer fundraising competition. Whitney says that at its heart, the event is more a competition of fund-raising, and the skiing is just a celebration.

With over $44,000 in funds raised, STRIDE will be able to purchase adaptive equipment and fund 18 different sports and recreation programs for people with disabilities.