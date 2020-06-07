Street outside Cohoes City Hall sealed off

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A section of Ontario Street in front of Cohoes City Hall has been blocked off by garbage trucks.

In a statement to Cohoes residents, Mayor Bill Keeler said the street was blocked off as a precaution, due to the protests in Troy. The blockage is designed to restrict the flow of traffic around City Hall. Mayor Keeler also said there are no specific threats against the Cohoes community and he fully expects the demonstrations to remain peaceful.

He also praised the young people who demonstrated in front of City Hall last week.

You can see the Mayor’s full statement below.

