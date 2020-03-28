Streaming freebies to take advantage of while you’re stuck at home

FILE PHOTO: Attendees look at the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino, California campus. Apple unveiled several new products including an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh-generation iPad. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Are streaming subscriptions feeling a little stale? Spruce them with free ways to watch and extended trials to get you through these stay at home times.

Amazon is making some of its Prime programming free! The selection is for kids with TV shows like Daniel Tiger and movies like Shrek, no Prime membership necessary. Just hop on and watch!

Amazon-owned Audible is also jumping on the free bandwagon. They have unlocked a free selection of stories for kids and teens to listen to. There are selections including “Winnie the Pooh,” “Frankenstein,” and dozens of other books. No login necessary, just visit the website and hit play on a computer, tablet, or phone.

Star Trek fans can binge-watch the entire season of “Picard” thanks to an extended free trial on CBS All Access. Usually, they give a weeklong free trial, but if you use the code word GIFT you’ll get a full month to watch! While you’re there, check out dozens of other current and classic shows, like Twilight Zone and 90210.

Love horror movies like “Friday the 13th” and “Halloween”? Shudder is a subscription service that specializes in scary movies.

Usually, they offer one week free, but right now you can get a full month with the code SHUTIN. Then, all you need is some popcorn! The offer is only available via the website. You won’t be able to enter in the promo code to get this extended deal on the app.

Sling TV says news viewership is up 121% on its platform. It’s offering access to CNN, FOX News, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News, and more for 14 days. There is no credit card necessary, but you will have to create an account by April 5.

You can also watch various Showtime channels for free through Monday, March 30 without an account on Watch.Sling.Com and hit the guide to see what’s on!

T-Mobile customers can claim a sweet offer: two free months of YouTube Premium. The deal is part of the company’s weekly thank you to customers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. YouTube Premium will give you access to ad-free viewing and the YouTube Music service with no ads.

You can claim the offer now through April 21 in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or website. You then have until May 1 to redeem it.