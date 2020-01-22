Stratton VA Medical Center hosts blood drive Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stratton VA Medical Center is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday starting at 7:30 a.m.

There are some requirements to donate:

You must be at least 16 years old-feeling well and in good health

Must weigh at least 110 lbs

The entire process only takes up about an hour of your time. To get started register with the Red Cross, show your ID, and then answer some questions about your health history.

The donation itself only takes about 8 to 10 minutes. Afterwards you can enjoy a snack and a drink, courtesy of the Red Cross and then continue on with your day.

Once your pint of blood is collected, it will then be processed and tested and will be used for patients who need to undergo a blood transfusion.

The donations can help a wide variety of people ranging from cancer patients, those who are suffering from serious injuries from car accidents.

The drive will be held at the 3rd floor auditorium of the Stratton VA Medical Center at 113 Holland Ave in Albany from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment please contact:

Wendy Wolf : 518-626-5509 –Wendy.Wolf2@va.gov

Or go to: www.RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code: StrattonVA