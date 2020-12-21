Stratton VA begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center began COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine. The Stratton VA is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the vaccine.

Sites were identified based on the need for the vaccine according to the CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20◦C.

“The Stratton VA is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and resident Veterans at our Community Living Center,” said Peter Potter, Public Affairs Officer for the Stratton VA. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

Even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, employees and Veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands often.

As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.