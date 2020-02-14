Breaking News
"Do Not Drink" Advisory Lifted for SUNY New Paltz Water System

'Stranger Things' season 4 trailer released

by: CNN

(CNN) — Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have given a Valentine's Day present to fans of "Stranger Things," a new trailer for season four.

if you have not seen season three, cover your ears, because the trailer answers a big question left hanging at the end of the previous installment.

It features a beloved character, Hopper, who seemed to be dead at the end of season three.

The teaser does not include any details about when the new season will be released, but it is still guaranteed to set social media on fire with speculation.

