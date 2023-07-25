COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents in Cohoes are concerned about a video on Facebook showing an interaction between two kids at a convenience store and a stranger who approached them.

“I was petrified. Scared to death,” said Cohoes resident Sandy Pullen outside the Mobil convenience store on Columbia street, “because my grandchildren come here all the time alone. So when the little one said he wanted to go here I said, I’m coming with you.”

Pullen saw a video that has been shared widely across the Cohoes community on Facebook, posted by concerned father who said that over the weekend, his child and his best friend were filming a video for TikTok. They left the phone recording in one of their pockets as they headed into the convenience store, and it appears they were approached by a man asking them to tell another person, who he said had bikes, that they wanted to ride the bikes to Albany. The kids said no, and went into the store, where it appears the man purchased items for them, and then asked the kids the question again outside. The kids can be heard repeatedly saying no, before leaving.

NEWS10 sat down with Cohoes Police Chief Todd Waldin to talk about what happened in the video. He offered some important safety reminders and he also updated us on the investigation.

“Know where your kids are and where they’re going, which friends that they’re with, and have that conversation with them about what happens if somebody approaches them that you don’t know,” Waldin said.

He said his department is actively investigating this incident.

“We are locating the vehicle, we are tracking where the vehicle was before this incident, where it’s gone after the incident, and with that information we’re going to determine who had the vehicle,” Waldin said, “and obviously reach out to them and find out what their background is to make a determination, once and for all. What were the intentions of the people doing this?”

Waldin said at this time, he cannot be certain what the intentions were of the people involved in the interaction.

“Obviously [this is] not something that you should do this day and age, with all the caution that’s out there about human trafficking, and childhood abductions, and things of that nature,” Waldin continued, “so as of right now, we can’t say one way or the other, so we’re going to approach it as: We need to get all the information that we can.”