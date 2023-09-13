SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A stranded hiker from Brooklyn was rescued in Ulster County on Saturday. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the hiker underestimated her planned trip on the Burroughs Range Trail.

Multiple forest rangers responded to the Burroughs Range Trail around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a stranded hiker. The DEC says the hiker did not have a light source or enough food. Once rangers found her, they provided her with food, hydration, and a headlamp.

Rangers walked the hiker back to the trailhead. Resources were cleared at 9:49 p.m.