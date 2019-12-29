Stranded, cold deer rescued from Mohawk River

(NEWS10) — Scotia Firefighters posted on their Facebook page the rescue of a deer that was stranded in the icy cold waters of the Mohawk River Sunday morning.

Scotia Firefighters say neighbors in the area saw four deer crossing the river when they reportedly broke through the ice. Three of the deer managed to escape. One male deer was unable to, becoming trapped in the water for an estimated 20-30 minutes before rescuers were able to pull him out.

Two members of the department wore cold water suites and used a rescue sled to save the deer. The deer was then placed in a stokes basket and put into the firefighter’s rescue trailer with heat.

Rescuers report the deer was taken to the Avian Experience / Sarah’s Birds of Prey for rehabilitation. This facility previously assisted the department with a similar rescue back in 2016.





Photo Credit: Scotia Firefighters

Firefighters urge people to use extreme caution when dealing with iced over surfaces to make sure they are thick enough to support weight.