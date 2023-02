ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 24, the Albany Pine Bush Reserve will be hosting a story time and game event for children. The event runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free to the public, but registration is required.

Story time is recommended for children ages 4 to 7, accompanied by an adults. Kids are welcome to come dressed in pajamas and bring a stuffed animal or pillow.