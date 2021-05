MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The search is still on 35 years later after Erica Jayne Franolich disappeared out of Schoharie County.

There have been several reports out that the 26-year-old was last seen on October of 1986 at a bar near Main Street and Railroad Ave in Middleburgh. However, some investigators and family know that wasn’t the last place Erica was seen. “She was actually last known to be at their home…the Franolich home,” says Greg Overacker, Private Investigator for Private Investigations for the Missing.