HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following Thursday’s midday torrential downpour, the Hoosick Fire Department received reports of downed wires in Tibbitt’s Forest.

When they responded to the scene, they found a large trailer load had detached from a truck and gone off the road, damaging guardrails and downing wires.

Crews still remained on the scene as of 1 p.m.