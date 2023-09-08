KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With severe weather across the capital region last night, a Columbia County farm was one of the several spots that sustained some damage.

Kinderhook Farm saw two of their chicken coops overturned by the heavy winds. Farm hand Frankie told NEWS 10 she’s grateful that their live stock survived.

“It would’ve been pretty devastating to wake up this morning to our flock, you know, taken out” said Frankie.

Farmhands telling me this guard dog which keeps watch over its flock was frantic at the sight of the fowls trapped in their overturned home last night.

One of the survivors of thunderstorm didn’t seem phased by last night’s event, even wanting some camera time of its own, flying by our cameras while filming

But that wasn’t the only part of the property that was affected. The farm’s insurance agent Kirk Kneller, surveyed the damage and crunched the numbers.

“We’ve got half the roof that tore off, and some trust damage, and it’s a mess” said Kneller.

“Between clean up and just replacing that whole section of the roof, I’d have to go with somewhere between 15 and $20,000” he added.

A little ways from Kinderhook is Chatham.

On the narrow, wooded roads into the suburb this is what we saw. Fallen tree branches lying down in the middle of the street.

This tree branch providing more shade than these homeowners probably bargained for.

Over on Kinderhook Street, Zeus’ power flows on only one side of this fence. The house on the left with electricity, on the right without.

A hodgepodge of power agencies controls Columbia County. National Grid in particular says they hope there can be some Friday Night lights by 11:30.

As for Kinderhook, farmhand Georgia Ranney says she’s grateful for the outpouring of community support.

“We’re OK, and our farm store is still open. I am so grateful…” said Ranney.

Experts advise you to stay at least 30 feet away from a downed powerline. If one touches your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help, unless there is a fire.

As for power outages, National Grid says don’t assume they know your power is out. Call them and let them know. Reporting in Columbia County, Zion Decoteau, NEWS 10 ABC.