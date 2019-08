BETHEL, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Bethel Woods has a museum dedicated to the 1960s leading up to Woodstock. The museum is open every day from 10 to 7 during the summer season.

This weekend is something special it’s the 50th anniversary of the music festival known as Woodstock. 450,000 people descended upon the small village of Bethel for three days. The museum houses instruments, clothing, and other pieces from that historic festival.