Stores open/closed for Fourth of July

(NEWS10) — For those looking to shop Fourth of July sales, here is a helpful list to let you know which stores will be open and which stores will be closed for the holiday.

These stores will be open on July 4

Academy Sports + Outdoors : Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

: Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Best Buy : Stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Hours vary by location. Note that many stores close an hour early on Sundays, so be sure to check the Sunday hours of your location before visiting on Fourth of July.

: Stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Hours vary by location. Note that many stores close an hour early on Sundays, so be sure to check the Sunday hours of your location before visiting on Fourth of July. Home Depot : Stores will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Fourth of July, matching the usual Sunday hours.

: Stores will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Fourth of July, matching the usual Sunday hours. Kohl’s : Stores will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Before you leave home, consider taking advantage of Kohl’s curbside pickup. Lowe’s : Lowe’s stores will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fourth of July.

: Stores will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Before you leave home, consider taking advantage of Kohl’s curbside pickup. : Lowe’s stores will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fourth of July. Macy’s: Most Macy’s stores will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fourth of July. You can also take advantage of Macy’s contact-free curbside pickup at select locations.

Most Macy’s stores will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fourth of July. You can also take advantage of Macy’s contact-free curbside pickup at select locations. Sam’s Club : Sam’s club will be open on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members, per its holiday schedule.

: Sam’s club will be open on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members, per its holiday schedule. Target : Target is open on Fourth of July during normal business hours, which vary by location. Target stores are typically open from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

: Target is open on Fourth of July during normal business hours, which vary by location. Target stores are typically open from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Walmart: Walmart will be open on Fourth of July during regular hours. Consider using Walmart’s expanded curbside pickup service.

These grocery stores will be open on July 4

HEB : Stores will be open regular hours on July 4. Check your individual location for details. Note that HEB pharmacies will be operating with reduced hours on July 4. On the holiday, pharmacies will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Stores will be open regular hours on July 4. Check your individual location for details. Note that HEB pharmacies will be operating with reduced hours on July 4. On the holiday, pharmacies will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Publix : Publix stores will be open during regular hours on July 4.

: Publix stores will be open during regular hours on July 4. Safeway : Safeway stores will be open during regular hours on July 4.

: Safeway stores will be open during regular hours on July 4. Trader Joe’s : Trader Joe’s stores will close at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

: Trader Joe’s stores will close at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Whole Foods: Whole Foods will be open normal hours on July 4.

Closed on July 4