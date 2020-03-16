Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Bars/restaurants (will still offer take-out), gyms, theaters, casinos to close by 8 p.m.

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Store hours change for some Price Chopper and Market 32 locations

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- All 24-hour Price Chopper and Market 32 stores have changed their hours in order to clean and restock shelves. Until further notice, the stores will close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

“We recognize the importance of the role we play in providing vital goods and services to our communities and want to reassure our customers that the food supply is abundant and that our sanitation protocols meet the highest CDC guidelines,” said Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services, Mona Golub.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak