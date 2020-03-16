Store hours change for some Price Chopper and Market 32 locations

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- All 24-hour Price Chopper and Market 32 stores have changed their hours in order to clean and restock shelves. Until further notice, the stores will close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

“We recognize the importance of the role we play in providing vital goods and services to our communities and want to reassure our customers that the food supply is abundant and that our sanitation protocols meet the highest CDC guidelines,” said Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services, Mona Golub.

