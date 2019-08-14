Stop the Stigma PTSD Awareness Motorcycle Ride

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) – In an effort to help fund their mission and raise awareness for those suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, Operation at Ease is hosting “Stop the Stigma – PTSD Awareness Ride.”

The ride will be held on August 17. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. and the ride starts at noon! The ride begins at at Spitzies Harley Davidson of Albany and ends at Trick Shots. Following the ride there will be food, beverages, music, and raffles available to help support Operation at Ease .

Operation at Ease works with several different shelters and rescues throughout the United States pairing unwanted dogs with disabled veterans at no cost.

To register for the motorcycle ride and to learn more about Operation at Ease, visit their website here.