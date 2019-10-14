‘Stop Celebrating Genocide’: Vandals target Providence Christopher Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews have removed the red paint that vandals splashed on a statue of Christopher Columbus in Providence.

The statue located at the intersection of Elmwood and Reservoir Avenues was covered with red paint. There was also a sign that said: “Stop Celebrating Genocide.”

The damage was discovered on the morning of Columbus Day, which is the federal holiday commemorating the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas.

Crews immediately cleaned the statue with a power washer.

UPDATE: The Columbus statue is being cleaned, and now the streets are running red with paint. I’ll have reaction coming up live at noon on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/SyR5qahuUS — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) October 14, 2019

The statue has been damaged before, most recently in 2017.

The holiday has become controversial over the years, as critics say the Italian explorer helped launched centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

Some states and cities have opted to replace Columbus Day with “Indigenous People’s Day.”

It’s an idea that has received backlash from some Italian-Americans.

Providence Councilman David Salvatore said he believes the incident is a “teachable moment.”

“We have an opportunity to reach common ground on an issue that people from all spectrums feel passionately about,” Salvatore said. ” Recognizing and teaching about our indigenous population is important to understanding our history as a whole. The vandalism also opens the chance to debate about the significance of monuments and statues in relation to our remembrance of history.”

Salvatore also acknowledged the importance Columbus Day has for Italian Americans.

“At the same time, I believe we should continue to preserve the weekend to celebrate and recognize the Italian culture’s many contributions to our state and country,” Salvatore said.